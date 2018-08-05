Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Hall wins Women's British Open for 1st major title
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 5, 2018 1:49 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 5, 2018 at 3:00 pm EDT
England's Georgia Hall in action during day four of the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, in Lytham, England, Sunday Aug. 5, 2018. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)
LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Georgia Hall of England reeled in long-time leader Pornanong Phatlum in a final-round duel at Royal Lytham to win the Women’s British Open for her first major title on Sunday.
Roared on by the large galleries in her home country, the 22-year-old Hall only took the lead for the first time after a 20-foot putt for birdie at the 16th hole and stayed steady to post 5-under 67. She won by two shots from Pornanong (70).
Hall is the first English major winner since Karen Stupples won this event in 2004, and the fourth overall along with Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas.
