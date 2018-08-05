3 men sought in connection with CNE assault

Police are looking for three men in connection with an aggravated assault on the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) grounds on Saturday evening.

Police say it happened in the area of of Princes’ Boulevard and Ontario Drive near BMO Field at around 8 p.m.

A man was approached by three other unknown men who reportedly assaulted him. Police say they punched him “about the body, causing him to lose consciousness.”

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for severe head injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or was in the BMO Field area at the time to contact them.