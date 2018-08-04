Loading articles...

Two rushed to hospital after possible drowning in Brampton

Last Updated Aug 4, 2018 at 11:41 pm EDT

Two people, including a 5-year-old child, have been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a possible drowning.

Peel Paramedics confirm to CityNews they responded to reports of a double drowning around 8 p.m. Saturday night on Hillson Court, near Airport Road and Countryside Drive.

When they arrived they discovered two people – an adult female and one child – without vital signs.

