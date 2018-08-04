Toronto's Brayden Schnur drops first-round qualifier at Rogers Cup

TORONTO – Canadian Brayden Schnur had a quick ending to his Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto on Saturday.

The Pickering, Ont., native lost in three sets to American Mackenzie McDonald, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 in two hours, two minutes on the grandstand at Aviva Centre.

Schnur, ranked 249th on the ATP rankings, lost his opening serve in the third set and was broken again down 5-3 to give McDonald the victory.

McDonald moved on to the second round of qualifiers against Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Sunday with a spot in the men’s single’s main draw on the line.

Schnur was one of four Canadians in men’s qualifying play Saturday. The others were Filip Peliwo of Vancouver, Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., and 19-year-old Benjamin Sigouin, also from Vancouver.

There were eight Canadians in women’s singles qualifiers in Montreal, including Rebecca Marino, who made her return to pro tennis this year after five years away from the sport.

Catherine Leduc, Gabriela Dabrowski, Alexandra Vagramov, Katherine Sebov, Isabelle Boulais, Carson Branstine, and Leylah Fernandez were the other Canadian women in action Saturday.

The 23-year-old Schnur, who has yet to win an ATP World Tour match this season, started his qualifier strong by forcing a tiebreak against his 80th ranked opponent in the first set. Up 6-2 in the tiebreaker, Schnur temporarily allowed McDonald back in the game by conceding three straight points. But the Canadian replied by breaking McDonald to take the first set.

Schnur lost serve to go down 5-3 in the second set and McDonald took the next game for the win.