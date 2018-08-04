Loading articles...

Teen in hospital after stabbing in Brampton

Last Updated Aug 4, 2018 at 8:04 am EDT

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

An 18-year-old man is in hospital following a stabbing in Brampton on Saturday morning.

Peel police responded to a call around 3 a.m. in the area of Pentonville Road near Highway 401 and Countryside Road.

Paramedics say the victim’s injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

One man has been arrested and police do not believe there are any other suspects.

