Scores and Schedule

Friday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Hamilton 50, Montreal 11
MLB
American League
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4
Texas 11, Baltimore 3
Toronto 7, Seattle 2
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings
National League
Cincinnati at Washington, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 5, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 3
Arizona 6, San Francisco 3
Interleague
Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Saturday’s Games
CFL
British Columbia at Calgary, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Smith 1-2) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-2) at Cleveland (Kluber 13-6), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 7-9) at Texas (Minor 7-6), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-8) at Seattle (Paxton 9-4), 10:10 p.m.
National League
San Diego (Lockett 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-9), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Harvey 5-6) at Washington (Hellickson 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 3-8) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Williams 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 5-8) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 6-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 4-6) at Arizona (Buchholz 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Interleague
Houston (McCullers 10-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
MLS
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.