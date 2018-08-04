Parkdale gathering expresses concerns about growing Vegandale brand

A small word is causing a big feud in Parkdale, and hundreds of community members gathered Saturday to express their concerns about the growing Vegandale brand in the neighbourhood.

“This isn’t an issue of veganism versus any other dietary choice. It’s an issue of co-opting the name of the community in order to make money,” said Parkdale resident Peter Ramsay.

Vegandale was created, and is being promoted, by the owner of five vegan restaurants in Parkdale, three of which opened their doors for the first time on Saturday.

“I want to make it clear we are not rebranding Parkdale,” said Hellenic Vincent De Paul, 5700 inc. Owner, the company behind the Vegandale brand. “When we say Vegandale we are just referencing our five locations. Parkdale will always be Parkdale, Parkdale is a great neighbourhood in Toronto, it’s vibrant, it’s diverse, it’s perfect.”

The grand opening of the new vegan bakery, brewery and ice cream store saw huge crowds and lineups.

“It shows that we have the support of the community and Toronto in general. And veganism is something I think a lot of people are interested in now,” said Vincent De Paul.

While there’s no doubt veganism has become a popular dietary choice for people across the city, some neighbours say they’re bothered by the messaging at these particular businesses.

“Particularly the brewery has signs that say ‘morality on tap’ and that implies to me that they think anyone who isn’t vegan is immoral,” said Amy Brown, Parkdale community member.

Trying to keep the peace, some businesses have put out signs that say ‘Everyone Dale’ and ‘Many Things Dale’.

“Everybody is welcome in Parkdale. Vegans, vegetarians, carnivores, everyone is welcome,” said Jennifer Day, an employee at boutique jewelry shop Made You Look. “We just want everybody to be happy and open to other people’s beliefs.”

Residents at Saturday’s forum hope the owner behind the Vegandale brand considers changing the name.