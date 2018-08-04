Loading articles...

Ontario ticket claims Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2018 at 1:40 am EDT

TORONTO – A single ticket sold in Ontario claimed Friday night’s $10 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Aug. 10 will again be approximately $10 million.

