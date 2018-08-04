One dead, 3 children among five injured in Brampton crash

One person is dead and five others including three small children have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

Peel paramedics say one adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children were taken to a nearby hospital, two were absent vital signs while the other was listed in stable condition. Two adults were listed in stable condition in hospital.

There was no word on the age or gender of any of the patients or what may have led to the crash.