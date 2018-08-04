No serious injuries as van narrowly misses Port Dover beach goers

A 43-year-old Stoney Creek man is in custody following a scary incident on a beach in Port Dover.

Ontario Provincial Police say just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday they recieved reports a vehicle had struck several people at Port Dover Beach.

Upon arriving on the scene, police discovered no one had actually been struck. Instead a driver in a blue Dodge Caravan had reversed through the beach area, narrowly missing a bunch of beach goers, before mounting the sidewalk and driving into a section of beach that had been occupied by a family. They managed to escape serious injury while bystanders then grabbed the driver and held him before police arrived on the scene.

“That family was not injured,” said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk in a twitter post. “The father did a great job. …We are lucky we are not looking at a serious fatality, major injuries as a result of the quick thinking actions of this young father who was able to safely remove his daughter out of harms way.”

Sanchuk added that while police do not advise anyone to put their safety at risk, he praised the efforts of the Good Samaritans who jumped in to keep the driver from causing further harm.

“Those people saved other people’s lives,” he said.

Sanchuk says the driver was “extremely intoxicated” and is facing several charges including impaired driving and dangerous driving.