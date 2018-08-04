Loading articles...

Several people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket



Several people have been rushed to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket on Saturday morning.

York Regional Police responded to a call for a collision just before 7:30 a.m. on Davis Drive between Jane and Keele Streets.

Police say the victims have “very serious” injuries but the exact number of those injured is unknown at this time.

Davis Drive is closed between Jane and Keele streets for the investigation.

 

Adam Mussaji

Calling loudly for Driving Testes and Traffic LAWS. These carnage has to STOP. Roads are becoming invitation to disasters.

August 04, 2018 at 9:59 am
G F

REAL driving tests would help, as in Europe. Too easy to get a License here. Imagine how bad it would be if there were more roads with bends and standard gearbox cars !!!! Most vehicles are automatic and all the roads are flat and straight yet look how much difficulty people have !!!!

August 04, 2018 at 10:04 am
