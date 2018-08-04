Man sought after 2 children allegedly assaulted at Mississauga pool

Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a girl and a boy at a Mississauga pool several weeks ago.

It’s alleged the man assaulted an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy in the pool area of the Mississauga Valley Community Centre on the evening of June 8.

The children were not injured.

The man is in his mid-50s, six feet tall, with a heavy build, a medium complexion and short, grey hair. He was wearing a blue swimsuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.