Man sought after 2 children allegedly assaulted at Mississauga pool

Last Updated Aug 4, 2018 at 2:28 pm EDT

Photos of a man accused of assaulting a girl and a boy at the Mississauga Valley Community Centre pool on June 8, 2018. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a girl and a boy at a Mississauga pool several weeks ago.

It’s alleged the man assaulted an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy in the pool area of the Mississauga Valley Community Centre on the evening of June 8.

The children were not injured.

The man is in his mid-50s, six feet tall, with a heavy build, a medium complexion and short, grey hair. He was wearing a blue swimsuit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

