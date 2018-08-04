Heat warnings issued for Toronto and most of southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA.

The weather agency says a two day heat event is scheduled to begin on Sunday and parts of the region could feel like 40 degrees with the humidex.

“A hot and humid airmass will move into Southern Ontario Sunday and remain in place through Monday. Daytime maximum values of 31 degrees or higher are expected on both Sunday and Monday with Humidex values near 40. Overnight minimum temperatures will only fall to near 20 degrees, providing little relief from the heat.”

Environment Canada says a cold front is expected to move through the area on Tuesday, bringing relief from the hot and humid temperatures.