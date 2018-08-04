GOP fundraiser featuring NRA leader draws protests

MURRAY, Ky. – Protesters shouted “shame” as people entered a Republican fundraiser featuring a National Rifle Association leader and coming months after a shooting spree at a nearby Kentucky school left two students dead and several others injured.

News media outlets report that inside the Friday event, incoming NRA president Oliver North received a standing ovation from about 300 people. North largely avoided the gun debate, focusing on topics like patriotism and freedom.

It was midway through his speech before he mentioned Marshall County High School, where the shooting occurred. He said the best way to avoid the “murder, the mayhem, the madness” students experienced was better school safety.

Around 100 people gathered outside to protest gun violence.

A student is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the Jan. 23 school shooting.