Girl injured by ricochet while conservation officer dealt with problem bears

PELICAN NARROWS, Sask. – Police and Saskatchewan government officials are investigating after they say a girl was struck by a shotgun fragment while a conservation officer was dealing with a group of bears at an outfitting camp.

A statement from the province’s environment ministry says the officer was at Jan Lake on Friday night and used a shotgun to fire at four bears that were up in a tree.

The statement says a member of the public was helping the officer, and fired at one of the bears after it fell to the ground.

The girl, who the ministry says was standing in the back of a truck approximately 75 metres away, was struck by a ricochet fragment and was taken to hospital in Flin Flon, Man., with a non-life-threatening injury.

RCMP from Pelican Narrows say they seized a number of firearms from the scene, and the Ministry of Environment statement says it, too, is investigating the incident.

The ministry says it has been dealing with a number of bear incidents in the Jan Lake area, and that it trapped a bear there last week.

It says two local outfitting camps called conservation officers Friday evening for public safety assistance with the four bears.