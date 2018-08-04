Loading articles...

Friday's Games

Last Updated Aug 4, 2018 at 2:40 am EDT

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton 50, Montreal 11

MLB

American League

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

Texas 11, Baltimore 3

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings

National League

Cincinnati at Washington, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 5, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 3

Arizona 6, San Francisco 3

Interleague

Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

