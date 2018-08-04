3 teens arrested after fleeing in stolen vehicle, crashing into cruisers: police

Officers in Peel Region have arrested three Brampton teens who allegedly tried to flee in a stolen vehicle and crashed into two police cruisers in the process.

On Friday, police went to a park on Creditview Road after receiving information about a stolen vehicle.

They found the vehicle and the teens, who allegedly collided with the cruisers as they were trying to flee. The vehicle was inoperable after the crash.

No one was injured.

Police arrested Arvinder Kang, 18, as well as two teens, aged 15 and 17, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three were charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance. The 17-year-old was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with sentence.

The youths were due in court on Saturday, while Kang will appear on a future date.