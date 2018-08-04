3 dead including 2 children in Brampton multi-vehicle crash

Three people are dead including two children following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police say a 47-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children were taken to a nearby hospital, two were without vital signs and later pronounced dead. The other was listed in stable condition.

Two other adults were listed in stable condition in hospital.

There is still no indication what may have led up to the crash.