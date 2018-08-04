Loading articles...

3 dead including 2 children in Brampton multi-vehicle crash

Last Updated Aug 4, 2018 at 11:19 pm EDT

One person is dead and five others injured, including three children, in a two vehicle crash in Brampton. CITYNEWS/Craig Wadman

Three people are dead including two children following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police were called to the intersection of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive just after 9 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police say a 47-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children were taken to a nearby hospital, two were without vital signs and later pronounced dead. The other was listed in stable condition.

Two other adults were listed in stable condition in hospital.

There is still no indication what may have led up to the crash.

