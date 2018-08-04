22 former Justice Thomas clerks have jobs thanks to Trump

WASHINGTON – While the spotlight is on the two former clerks to Justice Anthony Kennedy whom President Donald Trump has nominated to the Supreme Court, the influence of the court’s most conservative justice, Clarence Thomas, is felt more widely throughout the Trump administration.

Twenty-two Thomas clerks either hold political appointments in the Trump administration or have been nominated to judgeships by Trump. That’s roughly 20 per cent of the people who have snagged coveted jobs in his Supreme Court office since Thomas joined the court in 1991.

They include four federal appellate judges, the top federal prosecutor in Kansas, high-ranking officials in the Justice and Transportation departments, an associate White House counsel and the head of the White House office that is leading the effort to roll back federal regulations.