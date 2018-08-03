Man accused of sexually assaulting woman on TTC bus

Police have released a photo of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a TTC bus on Wednesday.

Officers said it happened after the 25-year-old woman boarded a northbound bus near Bathurst and Dupont streets around 5:45 p.m.

She said a man sexually assaulted her as she walked past him on the bus.

The man is about 50 years old, five feet seven inches tall, with a heavy build, and dark receding hair. He was wearing a black polo shirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.