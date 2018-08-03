Toronto FC lands general allocation money in deal with Los Angeles FC

TORONTO – Toronto FC has shipped an international roster slot to Los Angeles FC in exchange for US$50,000 in general allocation money.

The deal seems to set up moves for both MLS clubs. LAFC, which lost Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye to season-ending ankle surgery, has been linked to veteran Brazilian defender Danilo Silva.

Toronto, which had two open international slots after the departure of midfielders Ager Aketxe and Mariano Mino, has said it is in holding transfer talks — but will only pull the trigger if the fit is right.

General allocation money can be used to pay down the salary-cap hit of a player.

In other TFC news, the club has signed midfielder/forward Tsubasa Endoh to a USL contract. The 24-year-old from Japan spent time between the first team and TFC II last season.

Endoh, who played college soccer at the University of Maryland, was originally drafted ninth overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC. In two seasons with TFC, Endoh made a combined 29 appearances with three goals and one assist.