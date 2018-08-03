Loading articles...

Suspicious package found in area of Greektown shooting

A suspicious package was discovered on Danforth Avenue near the site of the mass shooting in Greektown last month. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

One man is in custody after a suspicious package shut down a portion of Greektown which was the scene of a mass shooting almost two weeks ago.

Police were called to an area on Danforth Avenue between Logan Avenue and Hampton Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. following reports of an unattended, unidentified package that had been placed inside a garbage bin.

The bomb squad was called in to investigate and according to police the package was “disrupted.”

No word on if any charges will be laid.

