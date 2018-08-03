Loading articles...

Man in critical condition after shooting in Mississauga

Last Updated Aug 3, 2018 at 1:59 pm EDT

Police on scene of a shooting in Mississauga, Aug. 3, 2018. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas

A 21-year-old man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a shooting in Mississauga.

It happened around noon Friday on Acorn Place, near Hurontario Street and Highway 403.

Police say the victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

There has been no word on suspects.

Acorn is closed at Ellia Place for the investigation.

