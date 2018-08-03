Priestman leaves Canada Soccer after five years helping develop women's talent

TORONTO ONTARIO, – Bev Priestman, a key coaching figure in Canadian women’s soccer, is leaving the program after five years with the Canadian Soccer Association.

Priestman’s many roles include director of the so-called EXCEL developmental program, head coach of the women’s under-20 team and senior women’s assistant coach.

“Over her five years at Canada Soccer, Bev has been instrumental in helping shape the EXCEL system that develops players for the women’s national team program,” Canada Soccer general secretary Peter Montopoli said in a statement.

“Under Bev’s direction, Canada Soccer’s U-14 to U-20 players have been given the tools and direction they need to make the next step on their Women’s National Team journey. We wish Bev the best in her future endeavours.”

The statement made no mention of the English native’s next destination.