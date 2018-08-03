Premier Doug Ford says buck-a-beer coming by Labour Day

Buck-a-beer is coming to Ontario in time for Labour Day.

Premier Doug Ford took to social media on Friday to make good on another one of his campaign promises.

“As promised, buck-a-beer is coming to Ontario, which will be great for beer fans and breweries across our province,” Ford tweeted out. “I hope everyone enjoys the long weekend responsibly with your beverage of choice.”

Happy International Beer Day! As promised, buck-a-beer is coming soon to Ontario, which will be great for beer fans and breweries across our province. I hope everyone enjoys the long weekend responsibly with your beverage of choice. #InternationalBeerDay #BuckABeer #onpoli pic.twitter.com/8gr7kgaZLT — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 3, 2018

As it stands, the minimum price that the government has established for beer is $1.25 for any beer that’s 5.6 per cent alcohol or less. The province will reduce the minimum price to $1, legally giving brewers the right to sell their beer for a buck.

A government spokesperson says lowering the price will not impact government revenues such as beer taxes.

A formal announcement on buck-a-beer is expected next week.