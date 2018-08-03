NewsAlert: Aimia, Porter Airlines form new Aeroplan points partnership

TORONTO – Aimia and Porter regional airline form new Aeroplan partnership to become effective July 2020, after Aimia’s partnership with Air Canada ends.

We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.

Notify me when there is a 680 NEWS Weather Guarantee Jackpot potential winner announcement

Send me promotions, surveys and info from 680 NEWS and other Rogers brands.

{* mergeAccounts *}

An error has occurred while trying to update your details. Please contact us .

You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.

You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.

Thank you for signing up!

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.

Notify me when there is a 680 NEWS Weather Guarantee Jackpot potential winner announcement

Send me promotions, surveys and info from 680 NEWS and other Rogers brands.

By checking this box, I agree to the terms of service and privacy policy of Rogers Media.

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

Send me alerts, event notifications and special deals or information from our carefully screened partners that may be of interest to me.

Notify me when there is a 680 NEWS Weather Guarantee Jackpot potential winner announcement

Send me promotions, surveys and info from 680 NEWS and other Rogers brands.

Please confirm the information below before signing up.

Your Verification Email Has Been Sent

We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.

Resend Email Verification

Sorry we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below and we'll send you another email.

{* #resendVerificationForm *}{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *} {* /resendVerificationForm *}