New FX series chance to tell Latino stories from inside out

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – The co-creator of a new series featuring Latino characters who are violent criminals is at its core about a family, albeit a damaged one that lives outside the parameters of normal society.

Kurt Sutter told a TV critics meeting on Friday that he’s proud to have a brown cast in “Mayans M.C.,” which debuts Sept. 4 on FX.

Sutter says he never writes his characters from a point of view of them being dangerous or bad. Instead, he focuses on the idea that they are humans with complex feelings.

The show’s co-creator, Elgin James, says he grew up in a world of gangs and violence, and he sees the show as a first chance to tell Latino stories from personal experience.

Among the show’s stars are Edward James Olmos and Danny Pino.