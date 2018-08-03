Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Lobster festival 'sea goddess' dethroned over online photos
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 3, 2018 1:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 3, 2018 at 1:41 pm EDT
ROCKLAND, Maine – The 2018 Maine Lobster Festival Sea Goddess has been dethroned less than 24 hours after she was crowned because of what organizers described as photos of “inappropriate behaviour” on her social media page.
Eighteen-year-old Taylor Hamlin was crowned Sea Goddess at the 71-year-old festival Wednesday. On Thursday, she posted on Facebook she lost the title after community members emailed photos of her.
The Portland Press Herald reports one showed Hamlin holding a joint. Another showed her holding a device for vaping.
Hamlin said she was told to sign a document saying she could no longer fulfil her duties. Organizers said the photos “were not in keeping with the behaviour and image of the Maine Sea Goddess” and Taylor decided to resign.
Crown Princess Erin Dugan will assume sea goddess duties.
