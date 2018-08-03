Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man, car of interest sought after shooting near King and Portland
by News Staff
Posted Aug 3, 2018 2:32 pm EDT
Police released a photo of a man whom they would like to speak with in connection with a shooting near King and Portland streets in Toronto on July 3, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Police are looking for a man and car “of interest” in connection with a
shooting near King and Portland streets last month.
Around 2:45 a.m. on July 3, there was a dispute between a group of men and one fired a gun nine times.
The victim was hit once in the hip and was seriously injured.
The suspect fled and is still at large.
While reviewing surveillance video, police noticed a man and a car which were in the area at the time of the shooting.
They would like to speak with the man and track down the car.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Police released a photo of a car they are trying to track down in connection with a shooting near King and Portland streets in Toronto on July 3, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
AKA ‘mr bling’ ………….is he expecting? or is that a beachball under is shirt? Hard working guy with a physique like that.
@holy smokes: True dat! Okay, maybe not.