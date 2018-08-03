Man, car of interest sought after shooting near King and Portland

Police are looking for a man and car “of interest” in connection with a shooting near King and Portland streets last month.

Around 2:45 a.m. on July 3, there was a dispute between a group of men and one fired a gun nine times.

The victim was hit once in the hip and was seriously injured.

The suspect fled and is still at large.

While reviewing surveillance video, police noticed a man and a car which were in the area at the time of the shooting.

They would like to speak with the man and track down the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.