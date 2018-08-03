Man stabbed at apartment building in Etobicoke

A man in his 20’s is in hospital after a stabbing at an apartment building in Etobicoke overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Mabelle Avenue, near Dundas Street West and Burnhamthopre Road, around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious to life-threatening injuries.

No details have been released on the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

There has been no word on suspects.

Police continue to investigate.