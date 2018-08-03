Canada goes undefeated in group play after 65-54 win over host Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Christina Morra and Roxane Makolo both had double-doubles to help Canada stay undefeated at 3-0 in group play by downing host Mexico 65-54 at the FIBA under-18 women’s Americas Championship on Friday.

Makolo scored a team-high 13 points and added 10 rebounds, while Morra had 10 points and grabbed 16 boards. Taya Hanson also chipped in 11 points for Canada.

Mexico’s Karla Martinez had a game-high 16 points and Katia Gallegos put up 10.

“That was a hostile environment. And I think the team did great on overcoming this environment and just playing our game, and just continuing to push until the end to get the win,” said Makolo.

Canada jumped out to an early lead going up 17-13 heading into the second quarter.

They outscored Mexico by 11 to go ahead 34-19 at halftime.

Mexico fought back in the third, outscoring their opponents by four, but it wasn’t enough as Canada held on for the win.

Thanks in large part to Morra and Makolo, Canada dominated on the glass, picking up 59 boards to Mexico’s 44.

Both teams struggled shooting, with Canada hitting a paltry 33.3 per cent from field, including 17.4 per cent from the three-point line, while Mexico was even worse at 28.2 and 13.6, respectively.

“I was really proud of how our team played and competed in a tough environment,” said Canada’s coach Claire Meadows.

“I think moving forward we need to tighten up some things defensively, but again it was another great team effort and another great international experience for us, and we have to look forward pretty quickly to our game in two days.”

With the win, Canada finished atop Group B and will play Chile in the quarter-finals Sunday.