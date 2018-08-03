Bar fight in Bloor West Village lands 1 man in hospital, another in custody

Toronto police are investigating after a bar fight left one man with serious to life-threatening injuries in Bloor West Village.

Officers say they were called to a stabbing outside a bar on Bloor Street near Jane Street just before midnight on Thursday.

One male in his 20s was rushed to hospital with serious stab wounds.

The other male in his 40s allegedly involved in the fight was arrested.

Police have not indicated if or when they will be laying charges.