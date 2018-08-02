Young raccoon saved after getting head stuck in jar

A Toronto raccoon was rescued after getting its head stuck in a peanut butter jar.

Toronto Wildlife Centre shared a video on social media showing a rescue worker sliding the jar off the raccoon’s head after bringing him down from a tree.

Janice first spotted this raccoon in Toronto last weekend with a large peanut butter jar stuck on her head! She called TWC for assistance, and TWC’s rescue team was asked to help. Amazingly, they caught the poor raccoon and removed the jar with no trouble. “It was beautiful.” pic.twitter.com/dwmJ2ForCV — Toronto Wildlife Ctr (@TWC_Wildlife) August 2, 2018

A person in the area called the animal rescue organization for assistance when they spotted the hungry raccoon in distress last weekend.