Loading articles...

Young raccoon saved after getting head stuck in jar

A Toronto raccoon was rescued after getting its head stuck in a peanut butter jar.

Toronto Wildlife Centre shared a video on social media showing a rescue worker sliding the jar off the raccoon’s head after bringing him down from a tree.

A person in the area called the animal rescue organization for assistance when they spotted the hungry raccoon in distress last weekend.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies