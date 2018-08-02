Tennis star slams NYPD's handling of officer who tackled him

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Retired tennis player James Blake is slamming New York City for its treatment of a police officer who tackled him in a case of mistaken identity.

Police officer James Frascatore was docked five days of vacation time for smashing Blake to the ground outside a hotel in 2015 when he mistook him for a suspect.

The officer had another department disciplinary trial this week over allegations that he meddled in the investigation of the incident.

In a statement Wednesday, Blake said he is furious that Frascatore wasn’t fired.

He said the officer “should not be allowed to sully the badge that so many other good cops wear with honour.”

Blake said he was also disappointed he wasn’t informed about the new disciplinary hearing.

The city said it would respond Thursday.