Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto clarify plans for Quayside neighbourhood

A closer look at the formal deal signed by Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto shows major clarifications for a number of the futuristic plans originally proposed by the high-tech company.

On Tuesday, the board of Waterfront Toronto voted to move forward in creating a planned development agreement with Sidewalk Labs, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet.

The high-tech district will be in the Quayside development, along Toronto’s eastern waterfront. That space is five hectares, a small portion of the 324-hectare Eastern waterfront area that is up for re-development.

Under the initial proposal for the space, Sidewalk would have had access to the full plot of land to build its vision of a data-driven community, complete with self-driving transportation and other futuristic elements of a “smart” neighbourhood, centred on affordability and sustainability. The deal signed Tuesday does not grant the tech company immediate access to that space.

Meg Davis, Chief Development Officer for Waterfront Toronto told CityNews says the new deal expands and ads clarity to the original framework agreement.

“The planned development agreement that we signed on Tuesday is a roadmap for creating a plan that thinks about Quayside, pushing the envelope on sustainability, mobility, formal housing … all of those amazing objectives that we have and share with Sidewalk Labs.”

A spokesperson for Waterfront Toronto says that Sidewalk could later get access to the larger space, but it would have to get city approval first.

As part of this week’s deal, Sidewalk committed another US$40 million to creating a plan to build a new high-tech neighbourhood at Toronto’s waterfront.Sidewalk Labs initially committed US$50 million to the planning phase.The company was chosen by Waterfront Toronto last October to present its ideas for a brand new area of the city.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that it’s a roadmap, but it’s an exciting opportunity. Sidewalk is bringing $40 million to spend on this research and development of ideas, so this is a really exciting opportunity,” Davis added.

According to a press release, Sidewalk Labs spokesman Dan Levitan says the next steps for the planning includes holding a series of public consultations and noted that a draft plan will be released in early 2019 for another round of approvals.

Construction on the site isn’t expected to start for at least another three years.

Davis says the completed project will be a game-changer.

“I think it’s going to be a very thoughtful creation of mixed use,” she said. “Community facilities, retail, entertainment, residential of all types … It’s going to be very, very exciting.”