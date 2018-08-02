EXCLUSIVE: OHF volunteer hockey coaches required to address gender diversity with children players

Volunteer hockey league coaches with the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) are required to address gender diversity with children players who are between five and 18 years old.

A memo obtained by CityNews, dated July 31, 2018, sent to coaches specifies that the coaches underwent e-learning training and that they are required to have a “pre-season chat” with the children at the start of each season.

The memo includes a checklist that includes what the coaches need to do, including introducing themselves and their gender pronouns to the team. A sample in the checklist reads “I’m [name] and I go by the pronouns [insert pronouns].”

The OHF has also provided the coaches with a glossary of terms, including terms such as LGBTIQ2S, transgender and intersex. The glossary also includes the chart, below, which lists the personal pronouns specified as “common” and “currently in use.”

The Greater Toronto Hockey League declined comment to CityNews, directing that calls go to the OHF instead. The OHF has not responded to phone calls.

The Ontario government recently cancelled the 2015 sexual education curriculum that addressed gender diversity, with Premier Doug Ford citing complaints from the public as the reason for scrapping it.

