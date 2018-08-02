NYPD, divers search for woman; man pulled from East River

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The New York Police Department and divers are searching for a woman in the East River, and a man has been pulled from the water near New York City’s Williamsburg Bridge.

WABC-TV is reporting the man was pulled from the river under the bridge shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. The station says divers are searching for a woman who was reported to have been spotted near Pier 36 on the Lower East Side.

No additional details were immediately available.