Man charged with impaired driving after driving to police station to prove he wasn't drunk

Last Updated Aug 2, 2018 at 4:59 pm EDT

Police say a man is facing an impaired driving charge after attempting to prove to his friends that he wasn’t drunk.

Peel regional police allege the man was drinking at a bar early Wednesday morning and set out to show his friends he wasn’t impaired.

It’s alleged he drove to a Mississauga, Ont., police station to prove his point.

Police say he asked for a breath test and officers obliged.

A police spokeswoman says his blood-alcohol level was allegedly 1 1/2 times the legal limit.

A 32-year-old Caledon, Ont., man is charged with over 80.

