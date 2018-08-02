Lowe, Timberlake, Cannon involved in new TV game shows

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Rob Lowe, Justin Timberlake and Nick Cannon are getting into the game-show business.

The trio is involved in three shows debuting during the upcoming season on Fox.

Lowe is hosting “Mental Samurai,” in which contestants compete in different categories while being transported at high speeds in a capsule that rotates 360 degrees.

Timberlake helped create the format and will executive produce “Spin the Wheel.” It gives contestants a chance to win over $20 million while answering trivia questions.

Cannon is presiding over “The Masked Singer,” which debuts in January. Celebrities sing while their identities are concealed by head-to-toe costumes. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke comprise the panel that attempts to guess who is singing behind the mask.

The performers include Grammy and Emmy nominees, Broadway performers and four Super Bowl winners.