At least 1 person trapped as car crashes into Toronto Harbour

A recovery effort is underway following reports a car plunged into Lake Ontario late Thursday night.

Toronto police and the marine unit responded to reports a car crashed into Toronto Harbour in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Parliament Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Police initially told CityNews as many as two people may have been trapped in the vehicle.

A bystander who happened to be in the area at the time of the crash jumped into the water to try and help. They told police they saw at least one person trapped in the car.

Toronto Fire says the bystander was safely pulled from the water and was safe and sound.