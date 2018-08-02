Humboldt Broncos goalie Dane Dow honours fallen former teammates

A goaltender with the Humboldt Broncos has come up with a unique way to remember the 16 victims tragically killed in the April 6 bus crash.

Lethbridge-based Schinny Designs has come up with a goalie mask for Dane Dow which honours the former teammates.

Video of the recent Humboldt Broncos mask I finished to help show the ghosted features. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/am6HyIaEP0 — Schinny Designs (@SchinnyDesigns) July 30, 2018

A video posted to social media shows off the commemorative design which features a large “H” and the distinctive green and gold striping of the team’s jersey along with the bucking Bronco. The names of each of the 16 people killed in the crash have been ‘ghosted’ into the white area of the mask and can be seen depending on which way Dow’s mask is facing.

The Humboldt Broncos are scheduled to begin the 2018-19 season on September 12 when they face the Nipawin Hawks, the same team they were scheduled to face in a playoff game on the fateful night of the crash.

A 29-year-old Calgary man is facing 29 criminal charges in connection with the crash. Jaskirat Sidhu is currently out on $1,000 bail awaiting his next court appearance scheduled for August 21.