Canada stays undefeated in group play after 81-52 win over El Salvador

MEXICO CITY – Niyah Becker scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Canada to a 2-0 start at the FIBA under-18 women’s Americas Championship with an 81-52 win over El Salvador on Thursday.

Becker shot a nearly perfect 6 for 7 from the field, including 2 for 2 from the three-point line, while Roxane Makolo and Christina Morra chipped in 11 points apiece.

“I think we had a good start in the game. We had good (offensive) boards and we had good looks finding people and we just have to continue it throughout the tournament so we can be successful,” said Becker.

Kimberly Villalobos scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds to pace El Salvador.

Canada jumped ahead early, taking a 23-9 lead out of the first quarter, and stretched it to 46-20 heading into halftime after outscoring El Salvador 23-11 in the second.

The Canadians kept the pressure on in the third extending their lead by six, before El Salvador made a push in the fourth.

“I thought our pressure was good in the first half, we gave them some issues, it set the tempo, it allowed us to get some easy looks offensively,” said Canadian coach Claire Meadows.

“I thought in the second half when we went to zone, it was a good learning opportunity for us in terms of how we need to better play zone and being prepared to play it, but hats off to El Salvador, they hit some big shots in the fourth quarter, but all in all it was a good win for us.”

Canada will wrap up group play against host Mexico on Friday.