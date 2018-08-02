Aggravated sexual assault case in Halifax put over until next month

HALIFAX – The case of a man charged with aggravated sexual assault and choking to overcome resistance after a woman said she was attacked in a Halifax home has been adjourned again.

Sem Paul Obed appeared in Halifax provincial court today by video link, and his lawyer Brad Sarson told Judge Marc Chisholm that he wanted more time before proceeding.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 5.

Obed was charged in June after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man who broke into a home on Cunard Street.

Police have said the suspect fled the home before the woman contacted officers at about 11:50 a.m. on June 1, and Obed was arrested at a home in the Fairview area less than five hours later.

Obed, who is in his late 40s, is also facing charges of uttering threats, break and enter and two counts of breaching court orders.