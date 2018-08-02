Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
2-year-old fatally mauled by pit bulls inside home
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 2, 2018 9:07 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 2, 2018 at 9:40 am EDT
PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was attacked and killed by pit bulls inside a home.
The attack occurred early Wednesday evening in a two-story row house in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section.
Police say responding officers could see the child being attacked through the front door and fired shots at the dogs, killing one animal and wounding two others.
Three other people were in the house at the time but weren’t injured.
Police say there were five dogs in the home at the time. It wasn’t known if all the dogs participated in the attack.
The incident was being reviewed to determine if charges would be filed against the home’s residents.
