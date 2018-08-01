Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing to appear in court today

TORONTO – A woman recently found fit to stand trial in a fatal stabbing at a Toronto drugstore will appear in court today.

Rohinie Bisesar is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of 28-year-old newlywed Rosemarie Junor at a Shoppers Drug Mart in the underground PATH concourse near the city’s financial district.

Bisesar had previously been found unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder that a doctor said caused delusions and hallucinations.

The Ontario Review Board, which oversees the treatment of accused people who have mental health issues, ruled Bisesar well enough to face a trial.

But a court still has to make its own ruling about her mental state before proceeding with her case.

A fitness ruling pertains to the person’s mental state at the time of their court proceedings, and is separate from a ruling on a person’s criminal responsibility for their actions, which is based on their mental state at the time the alleged crime was committed.

At the time of Bisesar’s arrest in 2015, Toronto police said they believed she attacked Junor “without provocation.”