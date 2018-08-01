Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
US proposes higher tax on $200 billion in Chinese imports
by Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press
Posted Aug 1, 2018 4:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 1, 2018 at 5:20 pm EDT
WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is proposing raising planned taxes on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 per cent from 10 per cent, turning up the pressure on Beijing in a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.
The United States has already imposed 25 per cent tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports and is readying 25 per cent tariffs on another $16 billion worth to punish China for allegedly using predatory tactics to obtain U.S. technology. The Chinese have retaliated in kind.
Last month, the U.S. proposed 10 per cent tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese products — a response to China’s retaliation. But President Donald Trump now wants the U.S. Trade Representative to consider more than doubling those tariffs to 25 per cent.
The government will seek public comment on the idea.
