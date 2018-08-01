Loading articles...

Tuesday's Games

Last Updated Aug 1, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

MLB

American League

Oakland 6 Toronto 2

Houston 5 Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 10 L.A. Angels 6

Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4 Chicago White Sox 2

National League

San Francisco 3 San Diego 2 (10 innings)

Washington 25 N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 11 Miami 6

Colorado 6 St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 1 L.A. Dodgers 0

Interleague

Detroit 2 Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 3 Boston 1

Arizona 6 Texas 0

