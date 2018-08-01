Man stabbed near Bloor and Ossington

A man in his 20s is in hospital after a stabbing in the Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue area overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said some sort of altercation broke out, resulting in the victim being stabbed.

Paramedics rushed the man to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are searching for two suspects.

No suspect description has been released.