Police looking for suspect after child sexually assaulted in Etobicoke home

Toronto police are looking for a suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a child and other suspicious incidents in an Etobicoke neighbourhood.

It has been reported to police that a man entered a home in the Renforth Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road area between 11 p.m. and midnight on Saturday.

He then sexually assaulted a child and fled in an unknown direction.

The next night, around 11 p.m., a man was seen prowling in the backyard of the same home.

The suspect is described as white in his late 20s to 30s. He is approximately 5 foot 8 or 9 inches with short dark hair and wearing a dark jacket.

After canvasing the area, police learned of a number of suspicious incidents in the neighbourhood, including indecent act, exposures and prowling on property. Investigators say at this point there is no evidence linking the incidents to the reported sexual assault.

The other incidents happened in the area boarded by Rathburn Road, The West Mall, Bloor Street West and Renforth.

Anyone with security cameras in the area are asked to contact police.

Community members are asked to remain vigilant and come forward with any information.