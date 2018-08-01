Loading articles...

Police investigating after two males injured in seperate stabbings

Toronto police are investigating after two males were stabbed in seperate incidents on Wednesday evening.

The first occurred in the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area at around 7 p.m.

Paramedics tell 680NEWS a teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Under an hour later, a male believed to be in his teens was taken to hospital by a family member after reportedly being stabbed on a basketball court in Scarborough.

Police are investigating the scene at Birchmount Road and Bay Mills Boulevard. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

 

 

